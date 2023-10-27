Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The weather is getting colder and sooner or later there will be snow, but one group of Good Samaritans are trying to make a difference this winter.

The Damiano Center gave people experiencing homelessness in Duluth a variety of services Thursday. The Donna Howard Community Connect event gives people free coats and other winter apparel.

Seth Currier, the Executive Director at the Damiano Center, wants to make sure everyone has the things they need before the weather gets colder.

“The goal of this event is to get people prepared people for the winter,” said Currier. “Get them the coats and the boots and everything they need to be warm this winter.”

The event also offered not only haircuts but hot meals and STI testing.

Currier understands the struggles homeless people go through and wants to help get them on the right path.

“We’re able to get people birth certificates to help get them set up for employment and different things you need to get your birth certificate for,” said Currier.

Many of the attendees, like Chase Keezer, say they’re grateful for places like the Damiano Center helping people who need it most.

“It helped a lot of people today over like 100 people get jackets and get the opportunity to get these resources,” said Keezer. “You know for people who are less fortunate.”

A kind gesture that organizers said wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the support of many Duluthians

“People donating them and we sort them and we get them right back out to people,” said Currier.

The event was supported by donations from Minnesota Power, Essentia Health, and the Affordable Housing Coalition.

