Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mix Cosmetiques is hosting a few Halloween makeup workshops just in time for the spooky holiday.

Lanae Rhoads owns Mix Cosmetiques in the Twin Ports, creating organic versions of common, and special event makeup.

“I make custom, organic makeup,” Rhoads said.

She originally began her business because she wanted to find a more sustainable and safer option for commonly used makeup.

“Organic makeup is better for the planet, it’s better for your skin and it’s plant-based rather than synthetic or microplastics-based and so you’re actually putting plants and all of those beneficial ingredients on your skin,” she said.

Not only does Rhoades host private events for people to make their own cosmetics, but she also hosts timely workshops.

Friday and Saturday, you can attend one of her Halloween Makeup Workshops for the spookiest look.

“You come in and you create your color, or if you just have an idea, and you say, ‘this is I think what I want to do,’ then we will put together something that will complete that look,” Rhoads said.

One of the biggest tips when it comes to Halloween makeup, is keeping it simple.

“If you’re not a makeup artist and you don’t have just endless supplies keep it simple, do something that you already have,” she said.

According to her, your best results come when you choose a look that you’re excited about.

Our Tony Nargi and Mitchell Zimmermann got their own spooky looks on Northern News Now Today too!

Tony Nargi, Paul Brown and Mitchell Zimmermann gear up for Halloween! (Northern News Now)

If you’d like to attend her Halloween makeup workshop, they cost $40.

Times vary on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, you can head to the Mix Cosmetiques website here.

