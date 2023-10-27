Catalytic converter theft claims fell in first half of year, first time in 3 years, State Farm says

The number of catalytic converter theft claims dropped in the first half of this year, the first time that’s happened since 2019, according to data from insurance company State Farm
(MGN Online / KKTV)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of catalytic converter theft claims dropped in the first half of this year, the first time that’s happened since 2019, according to data from insurance company State Farm.

Thefts of catalytic converters have become problematic nationwide in recent years. Once stolen, they are often melted down for their valuable metals.

State Farm said that there were approximately 14,500 claims from Jan. 1 through June 30. That compares with more than 23,000 catalytic converter theft claims during the same period a year ago.

State Farm attributes the decline to several factors, including media coverage of the issue, more legislative efforts and declining metal prices.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

Michigan State Police car
Man accused of drunken driving can sue Michigan police officer who misread a breath test
Alone in car, Michigan toddler dies from gunshot wound that police believe came from unsecured gun
University of Michigan
NCAA investigators interview Jim Harbaugh’s staff about sign-stealing scheme, AP source says
Tom Izzo leads his Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Experienced, talented No. 4 Michigan State gives Tom Izzo a chance to love his team right away