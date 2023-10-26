Rubber Chicken Theater presenting “What the Constitution Means to Me” next month

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth theater company is putting on a one-woman show focusing on the impact of the Constitution on women in the United States.

The show details a woman who reads an old speech she gave when she was a teenager.

“She kind of looks back at it critically when she’s an adult,” Ian Wallin, the director of the show, said. “And she kind of looks at what the Constitution does, and doesn’t do for herself, women, indigenous women, women of color, and trans women.”

Wallin has worked with the main actress in the show Cheryl Skafte, playing Heidi Schreck, for months, gearing up for opening night at the beginning of November.

“It’s been a lot of discovery and conversations and a lot of character work, talking with my actors,” Wallin said.

At one point in the show, the actors break into a full-on debate, looking at how the Constitution affects women in America.

“In the second portion of the play, we actually have a debate, and the acting kind of just drops,” he said.

All of the work leading up to the show is finally coming together, according to Wallin.

He said this show is more relevant than ever.

“There couldn’t be a better time to do a show like this,” he said. “And we’re excited to have really nice thoughtful nights in the theater.”

“What the Constitution Means to Me” shows at Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater on November 3, 4 and 5.

Tickets are $25 and you can reserve seats by calling 218-213-2780.

For more information, you can visit the Rubber Chicken Theater website here.

