Rubber Chicken Theater presenting “What the Constitution Means to Me” next month

The Duluth theater company is putting on a one-woman show focusing on the impact of the Constitution on women in the United States.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth theater company is putting on a one-woman show focusing on the impact of the Constitution on women in the United States.

The show details a woman who reads an old speech she gave when she was a teenager.

“She kind of looks back at it critically when she’s an adult,” Ian Wallin, the director of the show, said. “And she kind of looks at what the Constitution does, and doesn’t do for herself, women, indigenous women, women of color, and trans women.”

Wallin has worked with the main actress in the show Cheryl Skafte, playing Heidi Schreck, for months, gearing up for opening night at the beginning of November.

“It’s been a lot of discovery and conversations and a lot of character work, talking with my actors,” Wallin said.

At one point in the show, the actors break into a full-on debate, looking at how the Constitution affects women in America.

“In the second portion of the play, we actually have a debate, and the acting kind of just drops,” he said.

All of the work leading up to the show is finally coming together, according to Wallin.

He said this show is more relevant than ever.

“There couldn’t be a better time to do a show like this,” he said. “And we’re excited to have really nice thoughtful nights in the theater.”

“What the Constitution Means to Me” shows at Fitger’s Spirit of the North Theater on November 3, 4 and 5.

Tickets are $25 and you can reserve seats by calling 218-213-2780.

For more information, you can visit the Rubber Chicken Theater website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

Light snow is possible this weekend as temperatures cool
Snow showers may start the weekend for many towns
Lanae Rhoads of Mix Cosmetiques gave Northern News Now Today's Mitchell Zimmermann a spooky...
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Damiano Center accepting new guests for their outreach event.
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Mix Cosmetiques is hosting a few Halloween makeup workshops just in time for the spooky holiday.
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday