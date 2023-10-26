Rain tonight with some snow close to the international border.

Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am morning forecast 10-26-23
By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT
THURSDAY: Today will see windy conditions with an ENE breeze at 10-20 MPH. The high will be 47 degrees with some AM showers followed by mainly cloudy conditions. Tonight, rain moves in from W to E and will be steady until the early morning hours. Rain will switch to snow close to the international border overnight, with minimal accumulations towards International Falls.

FRIDAY: Friday will see some AM showers transition to some snow showers across northern Minnesota with windy conditions. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-20 MPH gusting to 25 at times. Temps will be falling after the morning time with a high of 44 degrees, dropping into the upper 30′s by the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be cold with a high of 35 degrees. Some light snow showers are possible across southern portions of our Wisconsin area in Washburn and Sawyer counties. Sunday will also be cold and partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees.

