No. 8 UMD to try and continue recent success versus Bemidji State

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the second series in a row the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team is on the road, this time against the Bemidji State Beavers.

As the Bulldogs aim to eclipse 400 wins as a program (currently 398) they will be facing a Beavers team they outscored 24-2 in four wins last season.

One Bulldog, Reece Hunt, was a captain for BSU last year but has said the transition to UMD has gone well.

“I think the girls have made it really easy, I mean we’re a great group to come into. Expectations are high in that locker room, so that just pushes everyone to succeed and try their best and I think the motivation inside that room helped me get to the line I am on, and some of the girls I’ve played with,” said Hunt.

According to head coach Maura Crowell, Hunt and the few other former Beavers have no hard feelings about facing their former teams.

“They really enjoyed their time there so there’s no negative feelings, so I think they’re excited to get back,” said Crowell before joking about their return. “But boy, I don’t think they’ve ever been in the visiting locker room or if they know their way around the other hallway, so we’ll see how they do there, but it’s exciting for them and I’m sure emotions will be high.”

The puck drop for game one on Friday is set for 3 p.m. while game two will be held Saturday at 2 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

On Thursday, Penn State transfer Connor McMenamin was named alternate captain.
UMD’s Connor McMenamin named Alternate Captain
Washington Capitals goaltender Hunter Shepard makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during...
Former Bulldog goalie Hunter Shephard makes NHL Debut for Washington Capitals
File: UMD Men's Hockey
No. 12 Cornell to play No. 11 UMD in their season opening game
UMD women's hockey to face Bemidji State with eyes set on 400 program wins