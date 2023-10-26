No. 8 UMD to try and continue recent success versus Bemidji State

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the second series in a row the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team is on the road, this time against the Bemidji State Beavers.

As the Bulldogs aim to eclipse 400 wins as a program (currently 398) they will be facing a Beavers team they outscored 24-2 in four wins last season.

One Bulldog, Reece Hunt, was a captain for BSU last year but has said the transition to UMD has gone well.

“I think the girls have made it really easy, I mean we’re a great group to come into. Expectations are high in that locker room, so that just pushes everyone to succeed and try their best and I think the motivation inside that room helped me get to the line I am on, and some of the girls I’ve played with,” said Hunt.

According to head coach Maura Crowell, Hunt and the few other former Beavers have no hard feelings about facing their former teams.

“They really enjoyed their time there so there’s no negative feelings, so I think they’re excited to get back,” said Crowell before joking about their return. “But boy, I don’t think they’ve ever been in the visiting locker room or if they know their way around the other hallway, so we’ll see how they do there, but it’s exciting for them and I’m sure emotions will be high.”

The puck drop for game one on Friday is set for 3 p.m. while game two will be held Saturday at 2 p.m.

