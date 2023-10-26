As Modern Warfare 3 approaches, three CDL teams still have a starting roster to fill

(Gray News) - The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release is now just two weeks away. With the latest installment of the long-running franchise almost upon us, it’s important to check how the Call of Duty League (CDL) teams are shaping up.

Many CDL teams have announced their full rosters, but a few are lagging. The Carolina Royal Ravens are one squad that might get a little leeway in taking their time. Relocating a team from one city to another is no easy feat, especially from different parts of the world. But even with lots of moving parts in that respect, it is still surprising to see that the only active member of their squad is the new General Manager and Head Coach Brian ‘Saintt’ Baroska.

Oh, you guys were looking for an announcement?



We are thrilled to announce Brian '@BrianSaintt' Baroska as our new General Manager and Head Coach.



Under Brian's leadership, we can't wait to get our first season in Carolina off to an amazing start. #AttackFromAbove pic.twitter.com/NUAqV8vobr — Carolina Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) September 22, 2023

From a team-building perspective, this makes sense, as in terms of what players to pursue, a well-established head coach’s input is valuable. But with the first matches of the 2023-24 CDL season fast approaching, the window to build a foundation of team chemistry and cohesion that an entirely new roster requires is closing quickly. Hopefully, the Carolina Royal Ravens will announce something soon and can get down to work. Otherwise, they may not find their rhythm until the season’s midpoint.

Los Angeles Guerillas also have yet to flesh out a full roster. Since releasing most of their players in late June, they have remained mostly dormant. Social posts since have been few and far between, with nothing concerning their future roster. What they are brewing up is yet to be seen, but they seem to be going in the wrong direction with the recent release of Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson. Now, only the substitute Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantes remains.

Arcitys took his talents to the Seattle Surge, a team that had also been a question mark until recently. Having released their entire roster in early July, they took their time to formulate a potentially potent squad. The roster announcement came in mid-October following a multiday campaign of teasers on social media. Alongside Arcitys, the new roster includes Jordan ‘Abuzah’ François, Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland, Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal, and head coach Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier. Rambo is a solid pickup for the Surge, as he has already coached Huke and iLLey. They were all a part of the now-defunct Dallas Empire, which won the 2020 CDL Championship. Abuzah comes to Surge from Challengers, where he was most recently a part of the European team Aw0babobs. The roster Surge has put together looks poised to make solid runs at Major titles this coming season.

Las Vegas Legion rounds out the list of teams without a starting roster. After a frustrating finish to last season, barely missing out on an invitation to Champs, it was no surprise that they decided to go the route of a full roster reset. Only head coach Dylan ‘Theory’ McGee and coach Jared ‘Nagafen’ Harrell remain. Similarly to Guerrillas and Royal Ravens, the Legion has not let much slip by way of social media of who they are signing.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the first CDL match of the upcoming season, there is nothing to do but wait to see what these teams decide.

