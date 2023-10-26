Minnesota lawmakers tour schools across the state to see benefits of education bill

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth met with lawmakers as they went from classroom to classroom to see the progress made from the education bill.

Members of the Minnesota Senate Education Committee visited schools across Minnesota Wednesday including Democratic Senator Mary Kunesh of New Brighton. She was one of those lawmakers who helped to pass that bill last May.

“What we’re seeing are phenomenal teachers, phenomenal administrators, a lot a lot a lot of great kids that are really doing the best that they can with what they have,” said Kunesh.

Principal Brian Kazmierczak is grateful that his staff and students can finally get the support they need including more support for mental health resources and hiring more counselors.

“If education is funded, our kids benefit, our staff benefits,” said Kazmierczak. “We can provide services to students that we may not be able to provide otherwise.”

This is part of an education bill passed during the last legislative session. Governor Tim Walz signed the $2.2 billion bill which provides funding for mental health resources, libraries, special education, and hiring more school nurses, and counselors.

Senator Steve Cwodzinski pushed for the funding because he knows how critical the issue of mental health is in schools.

“I know that counseling departments, a few of us have said that they’ve hired a new counselor because that was an important part of the bill was mental health of our students and our teachers,” said Cwodzinski.

Although progress has been made, lawmakers say there’s still a lot of work to do to fully support schools and student success.

“We’re still hearing that the cost of transporting kids is really tough,” said Kunesh. “Some of the issues around behavioral modification still need to be addressed.”

Members of the Senate Education Committee will also bring back what they learn from schools for the 2024 legislative session.

