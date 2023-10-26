Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft

23 pending charges for his involvement in cases
In 2023 alone, there are 23 pending charges for his involvement in cases.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested again after stealing a car in Duluth.

On Wednesday, the Duluth Police responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in the Piedmont neighborhood.

While investigating, authorities identified the man and arrested him.

He is currently pending charges for second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm, which was with him at the time of the arrest.

Police say the 41-year-old has an “extensive” criminal history.

In 2023 alone, there are 23 pending charges for his involvement in cases.

Four of those times, including his most recent arrest, he was out on bail and arrested for committing more crimes.

“Good job to Duluth Police Investigators for their due diligence in apprehending an individual who continued to victimize our community,” said DPD officials in a statement.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

Light snow is possible this weekend as temperatures cool
Snow showers may start the weekend for many towns
Lanae Rhoads of Mix Cosmetiques gave Northern News Now Today's Mitchell Zimmermann a spooky...
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Damiano Center accepting new guests for their outreach event.
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Mix Cosmetiques is hosting a few Halloween makeup workshops just in time for the spooky holiday.
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday