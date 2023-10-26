Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested again after stealing a car in Duluth.

On Wednesday, the Duluth Police responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in the Piedmont neighborhood.

While investigating, authorities identified the man and arrested him.

He is currently pending charges for second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm, which was with him at the time of the arrest.

Police say the 41-year-old has an “extensive” criminal history.

In 2023 alone, there are 23 pending charges for his involvement in cases.

Four of those times, including his most recent arrest, he was out on bail and arrested for committing more crimes.

“Good job to Duluth Police Investigators for their due diligence in apprehending an individual who continued to victimize our community,” said DPD officials in a statement.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.