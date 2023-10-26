Former Bulldog goalie Hunter Shephard makes NHL Debut for Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals goaltender Hunter Shepard makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during...
Washington Capitals goaltender Hunter Shepard makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Northern News Now) - Former First Team All-American goalie Hunter Shepard was called up to the Washington Capitals to make his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday.

The Cohasset native played for Grand Rapids High School before attending the University of Minnesota Duluth where he helped the Bulldogs win two national championships in 2018 and 2019 while setting the school record for consecutive starts at 105 games.

Shepard was not drafted to the NHL but was called up from the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears who won the Calder Cup with Shepard being named the Final’s Most Valuable Player last season.

The Capitals started Shepard in their Oct. 25 matchup against the New Jersey Devils where they won 6-4 with the help of his 18 saves.

For more information on Shepard’s time with UMD, you can visit his biographical page on UMD’s athletic website by clicking here.

