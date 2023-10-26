Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages

Last day will be Sunday, October 29
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After suffering staffing shortages, an Essentia Health clinic had to end its urgent care services.

Essentia leaders announced Thursday they will end urgent care services at the Hermantown clinic for the foreseeable future.

Urgent care services at the Hermantown location were available on weekends only.

The last day urgent care will be offered in Hermantown will be Sunday, October 29.

However, the clinic will remain open for patient care from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Patients in need of immediate care should consider Essentia Health Urgent Care-West Duluth, Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth, Essentia Health Urgent Care-Superior, Essentia Health Urgent Care-Cloquet and, in some cases, Essentia Health Orthopedic Urgent Care-Duluth.

Patients may also consider the 24/7 Video Visits On Demand, E-Visits, or our Nurse Care Line.

Officials say the decision was made after careful thought and consideration and want to thank patients for their understanding.

