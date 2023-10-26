10th annual Valentini’s Turns Pink cancer fundraiser kicks off Friday

CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - This Friday a fundraiser on the Iron Range marks a decade of helping people battling cancer in our area.

To date, “Valentini’s Turns Pink” has raised $178,000, with $84,000 of that coming in last year alone.

This year, they are hoping to top that number.

“It will be wall-to-wall people. Every corner of this large establishment,” said Carol Marturano, a Chisholm resident and cancer survivor.

The fundraiser is an effort born out of Carol’s illness.

“It started a little over 10 years ago. I was diagnosed with breast cancer stage three. Then went through a double mastectomy and chemotherapy” Carol said.

Fortunately, it was a battle she did not have to fight alone.

“I guess when she got sick, I felt it was my battle to try to help her in any little way that I could,” said Cindy Marturano, co-owner of Valentini’s and the fundraiser’s organizer.

Cindy is Carol’s sister-in-law and best friend.

“I decided the best way was maybe to sell shirts to our friends and family,” said Cindy.

The shirts feature a pink ribbon and Carol’s initials.

From there the effort grew, and now it boasts dozens of gift baskets that are raffled off.

There are even large items like a flat-screen TV and a freezer full of meat, and the winner takes home the freezer, too.

Businesses, organizations, and even individuals donate items to be raffled.

It’s an effort that all started with a sister-in-law, wanting to help a loved one fight a battle fought by so many.

“She’s my best friend, she’s my sister, my sister-in-law. We were very lucky to find each other,” Cindy said.

For Carol, seeing the fundraiser grow each year is an emotional experience.

“It’s overwhelming and that brings tears to my eyes because I think everybody knows somebody that has been touched by cancer,” Carol said.

The money raised will go to the Angel Fund which helps people battling all types of cancer in Northeast Minnesota.

As for Carol, there is good news: she is now cancer-free.

