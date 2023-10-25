Student driver survives interstate pileup without a scratch, acing final test

Driving instructor Gisela Chevalier recounts surviving the I-55 pileup with a student driver at the wheel. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A student driver taking her final roadway test was among the survivors of Monday’s pileup crash on Interstate 55 in Louisiana.

The massive crash due to dense fog involved 168 vehicles, leaving eight people dead and 63 injured.

Shockingly, the student driver made it out unharmed and without a scratch on the car.

Driving instructor Gisela Chevalier said she got into her J&G International Driving School vehicle Monday morning to test a student on the I-10 to I-55 route she’s used for years.

“I’m not afraid of fog. So, I told my student, ‘Don’t be afraid of fog,’” Chevalier said. “We have to drive on foggy days, on rainy days, so that’s OK.”

But on this foggy day, visibility dropped to near zero on I-55 near Manchac.

Chevalier’s student driver was behind the wheel. In front of their car was a flatbed trailer. Behind them was a double 18-wheeler.

Not soon after, the pileups began, 911 calls were made, and dispatchers sent everyone they could to help victims.

Chevalier said the cars around hers were smashed beyond recognition.

She and her student spent hours trapped on the bridge. They saw a fire truck driving in reverse to reach victims. They saw first responders getting out and walking where the road was impassable.

When it came time to give her student a final grade, Chevalier had no hesitation.

“She was really calm, too,” Chevalier said. “She’s a master. She made 100 (for her grade), no doubt about it. She earned it.”

Chevalier said she is very proud of her student, who “did what we taught her to do.”

“We are here because she handled it really good. Really brave,” Chevalier said.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during his trial in Manhattan...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud
FILE - Doses of the anti-viral drug Paxlovid are displayed in New York, Aug. 1, 2022. The...
COVID-19 treatments to enter the market with a hefty price tag
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
The bodies were found hours after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine — the 36th mass killing in the...
Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home