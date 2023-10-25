Some will see a little snow late this week

WEDNESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Rain becomes likely for most locations overnight into early Thursday, especially for NW Wisconsin where they could pick up around half an inch of new rainfall. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY: A chance for rain lingers early with mostly cloudy skies for the bulk of the day. Highs reach the 40s. Rain becomes likely again overnight, mixing with snow for some in Koochiching County. Lows will be in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain is likely for most areas in the first half of the day with some turnover to snow for northwestern portions of our region. Most areas see this wrap up by the late afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. Koochiching County will likely pick up between a trace to two inches of new snowfall through Friday early afternoon. The rest of northern MN will likely just see a trace of new snow, with the Twin Ports and NW Wisconsin likely not seeing many flakes fly at all.

SATURDAY: A slight chance for flurries will persist into much of the day. Highs reach the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

