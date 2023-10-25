Some CenturyLink customers without service for many days

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of CenturyLink voice and internet cables customers on the North Shore have been without service for many days.

They lost service because a construction crew sliced CenturyLink lines.

In a statement to Northern News Now CenturyLink representatives told us the lines, “were severely damaged due to a consumer construction issue. This outage underscores the importance of calling 811 before you dig.”

CenturyLink says crews have “worked nonstop” since the lines were cut to re-establish services.

Most customers should be restored by end of day on October 26.

Some costumers could see service return as soon as noon on October 26.

