Some CenturyLink customers without service for many days

Lines damaged due to construction
CenturyLink
CenturyLink
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of CenturyLink voice and internet cables customers on the North Shore have been without service for many days.

They lost service because a construction crew sliced CenturyLink lines.

In a statement to Northern News Now CenturyLink representatives told us the lines, “were severely damaged due to a consumer construction issue. This outage underscores the importance of calling 811 before you dig.”

CenturyLink says crews have “worked nonstop” since the lines were cut to re-establish services.

Most customers should be restored by end of day on October 26.

Some costumers could see service return as soon as noon on October 26.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history arrested again for auto theft
Northern News Now
Still on track for some to see snow
Essentia closes Hermantown urgent care services due to staffing shortages
Public meeting to discuss hospital mergers.
Minnesota Attorney General’s office hears public opinion ahead of Duluth hospital system mergers
Betty Bowman
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds

Latest News

Light snow is possible this weekend as temperatures cool
Snow showers may start the weekend for many towns
Lanae Rhoads of Mix Cosmetiques gave Northern News Now Today's Mitchell Zimmermann a spooky...
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Damiano Center accepting new guests for their outreach event.
Duluth’s Damiano Center hosts event to connect people in need with resources
Mix Cosmetiques is hosting a few Halloween makeup workshops just in time for the spooky holiday.
Duluth makeup artist shared Halloween look tips ahead of holiday