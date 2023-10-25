Marshall boys soccer team headed to state

By Madisan Green
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in more than a decade, the boys soccer team from Duluth’s Marshall School, is heading to the state tournament.

Before their first game in the 7A state tournament Wednesday night against number one seed St. Cloud Cathedral at 7:30 p.m. in Monticello, the school held a pep rally to celebrate their achievement.

This is the first time in eleven years the team has made the tournament, but it the fourth appearance for 20-year head coach Mike Sengbush.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve loved Mike as a coach,” said Gabe French, one of the team’s three senior captains. “He’s been inspirational, and he’s taught us so much about both soccer and just like how to be people and be leaders.”

The team thanked Coach Sengbush for what they do on and off the field. They also thanked their fans for the constant support.

If Marshall wins on Wednesday, they play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis next week.

