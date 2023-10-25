Lake Country Power planning power outage on Halloween
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A heads up to Lake Country Power members. You might lose power for a few hours next week.
Lake Country Power says around 1,200 members will be without power on Tuesday, October 31.
The planned outage will start around 8:30 a.m. and last around three hours.
Crews will build overhead and underground lines to the new Cotton substation that has been under construction since the summer.
Affected Areas:
- Cotton
- Nichols Lake
- Three Lakes
- East and West Bass Lakes
- Dinham Lake
- Melrude
- Comstock Lake
- Kelsey
- North of Canyon
If members have any questions, they can call 1-800-421-9959.
If members have any questions, they can call 1-800-421-9959.
