Lake Country Power planning power outage on Halloween

Power outage
Power outage(City of Longview)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A heads up to Lake Country Power members. You might lose power for a few hours next week.

Lake Country Power says around 1,200 members will be without power on Tuesday, October 31.

The planned outage will start around 8:30 a.m. and last around three hours.

Crews will build overhead and underground lines to the new Cotton substation that has been under construction since the summer.

Affected Areas:

  • Cotton
  • Nichols Lake
  • Three Lakes
  • East and West Bass Lakes
  • Dinham Lake
  • Melrude
  • Comstock Lake
  • Kelsey
  • North of Canyon

If members have any questions, they can call 1-800-421-9959.

For real-time outage information, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

