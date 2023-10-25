Lake Country Power planning power outage on Halloween

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A heads up to Lake Country Power members. You might lose power for a few hours next week.

Lake Country Power says around 1,200 members will be without power on Tuesday, October 31.

The planned outage will start around 8:30 a.m. and last around three hours.

Crews will build overhead and underground lines to the new Cotton substation that has been under construction since the summer.

Affected Areas:

Cotton

Nichols Lake

Three Lakes

East and West Bass Lakes

Dinham Lake

Melrude

Comstock Lake

Kelsey

North of Canyon

If members have any questions, they can call 1-800-421-9959.

For real-time outage information, click here.

