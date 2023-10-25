Enger Park Golf Course closed for season, construction begins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Enger Park Golf Course is closed for the season as construction gets underway.

The golf course is getting the new irrigation system and pond as part of the city’s public golf Improvement Plan. The $6.5 million renovations are funded almost entirely by the city.

General manager of Enger Park Golf Course, Craig Smith, said the construction will not interfere with a typical season.

“We’ll have 18 holes available to golfers throughout the summer,” said Smith. “As the contractor gets done with nine holes will shift to another nine holes and then make that the 18-hole course. Our leagues will run the same, events will run the same.”

Smith hopes the project will be completed in 2025.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.