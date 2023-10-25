City by City: St. Louis County, Duluth, Carlton County

St. Louis County, MN- The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department will be taking medication drop-offs as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, October 28 drop-offs can be made at the sheriff’s offices in Virginia and Hibbing. Proper disposal helps prevent accidental poisoning, reduces the possibility of misuse and prevents water pollution. There are also anonymous drop-off locations available year-round.

Duluth, MN- Bonnie J. Jacobson Farmers Insurance Agency is partnering with Life 97.3 and Cultural North for their 5th annual Winter Clothing Drive. On Thursday, October 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. community members are invited to drop off winter gear at any of those locations. Donors will receive free ice cream, hot cocoa or coffee depending on where they donate.

Carlton County, MN- Sheriff Lake has announced a new scholarship. The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Law Enforcement Scholarship Program of 2023 was established by the MSA Board of Directors. They hope to award 20, $2,000 scholarships. The scholarship committee hopes to find recipients all over the state of Minnesota. Applications are due on November 24 and awards will be announced by December 29.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

