Unsettled weather this week as temperatures drop
MONDAY: Today will see morning showers across the region with some drying throughout the day and clouds sticking around. Temperatures will be close to average in the mid 50′s with a high of 55 in Duluth. Tonight, will see some showers across Northern Minnesota with mostly cloudy conditions elsewhere and a low of 45.
TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see another chance of showers and a high of 56. Clouds remain in place throughout the day with NE winds at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures will vary across the Northland, with 40′s to the north and 60′s to the south.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday should start out dry with shower chances in the afternoon. The high will be 52 as our temperatures begin to fall later into the week.
LATE WEEK: Temperatures continue to fall into Thursday with a high of 47 and another chance of showers. Friday will see a high of 41 and rain with a chance of snow across the international border, with rain changing to snow across northern Minnesota throughout the day, potentially changing to snow in Duluth Friday night as the low-pressure system departs.
