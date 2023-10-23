Unsettled weather this week as temperatures drop

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Today will see morning showers across the region with some drying throughout the day and clouds sticking around. Temperatures will be close to average in the mid 50′s with a high of 55 in Duluth. Tonight, will see some showers across Northern Minnesota with mostly cloudy conditions elsewhere and a low of 45.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see another chance of showers and a high of 56. Clouds remain in place throughout the day with NE winds at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures will vary across the Northland, with 40′s to the north and 60′s to the south.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday should start out dry with shower chances in the afternoon.  The high will be 52 as our temperatures begin to fall later into the week.

LATE WEEK: Temperatures continue to fall into Thursday with a high of 47 and another chance of showers. Friday will see a high of 41 and rain with a chance of snow across the international border, with rain changing to snow across northern Minnesota throughout the day, potentially changing to snow in Duluth Friday night as the low-pressure system departs.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, five injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
One person dead, four injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.
9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship
Plans to revitalize the Ainsworth Site.
Company behind Grand Rapids cannabis facility shares future plans
Courtesy: KARE-TV
Patty Wetterling to stop in Duluth for book signing Tuesday
Image courtesy MGN
Man arrested for trafficking meth to northern Minnesota, 2 pounds seized

Latest News

Our first snow of the season may only be a dusting next weekend according to Sunday's forecast...
Rain showers return late Sunday and may morph towards a mix next weekend
Sunday may be cloudy but dry as high and low pressure split the difference over our region.
Temperatures slide this week to set us up for rain/snow mix next weekend
Northern News Now Evening Weather - 10/20/23
Northern News Now Evening Weather - 10/20/23
Rain showers may be with us through late Saturday night
Showers and seasonable temps will be with us for the weekend