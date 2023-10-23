Love-A-Pet adoption event sends cats and dogs to their forever homes

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Northlanders took home pets this weekend thanks to the Love-A-Pet Adoption Event at Miller Hill Subaru.

Several animal shelters including Animal Allies, Lake County Humane Society and Carlton County Animal Rescue took part in the event.

People who already have pets could also bring their animals in for micro-chipping and nail clippings.

Nicole Facciotto with Animal Allies said the two-day event kicked off with a great start on cat-urday.

”Yesterday alone, Animal Allies sent about 12 to 13 cats home which is pretty awesome,” Facciotto said.

In addition to adoptions, pet enthusiasts could purchase various pet-related products from local vendors taking part in the event.

