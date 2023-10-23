Local restaurant hosts fundraiser in wake of Ashland shooting

Taqueria La Monarca brought hundreds together to bring Manuel and Luis Garcia Salas to their...
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Ashland, WI. (Northern News Now) - Ashland, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsinites are joining together to raise money for two men whose lives were cut short.

30-year-old Manuel and 27-year-old Luis Garcia Salas were in Ashland to visit their brother Ricardo Garcia Salas. On the morning of October 14, police discovered they had been killed.

Ricardo and his family are raising funds to lay his brothers to rest at their family plot in Mexico.

RELATED: Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting

Ricardo works at Taqueria La Monarca. In the wake of the shooting, the restaurant hosted a fundraising event.

Locals flooded into La Monarca to buy food, raffle tickets, and above all, to support a family in mourning.

“To help these people get their family and loved ones home, I think that’s one of the biggest things we can do as a community to help these people,” David Albahrani of Washburn said.

The outpouring of support was more than the restaurant’s owners had expected. “We went through 1,000 tamales in about 20 or 25 minutes,” La Monarca Co-Owner Greta Blancarte said. “If anything remotely positive can come from this tragedy, it’s that the community can come together and show that loving each other is stronger than hate and violence.”

Manuel and Luis’ GoFundMe will be open for donations until they reach their $30,000 goal.

