Superior Fire Department holds open house during Fire Safety Month

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Fire Department is allowing residents the chance to get an up-close look at the work firefighters do.

The department held an open house on Saturday at their station on Tower Avenue.

Officials said the event gives the community a chance to gain a better understanding of how their fire department operates.

Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht said people are still surprised to learn that responding to fires represents just a part of what the fire department does.

They also respond to medical emergencies, hazardous material crises, and rescue operations on land and water.

Chief Vollbrecht warned people to make sure their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and that sleeping with your bedroom door closed can greatly minimize the risk of dying in the event of a fire.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.