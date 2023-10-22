Students fill UMD’s Land Lab Farm with 1,000 garlic bulbs

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Normally October is a time of harvesting, but Saturday some University of Minnesota Duluth students planted a thousand root vegetables.

The students were joined by the University’s Office of Sustainability to plant one thousand garlic bulbs in the UMD Land Lab Farm.

In the past year, students have held plantings, pickings, and garlic sales to help support the work done at the lab.

One UMD senior, Aaron Reiser, feels like the farm allows students to get a better understanding of food systems as a whole.

“When we just go to the grocery store we pick out our plastic-wrapped vegetables and our preserved foods. I just think there’s so much diversity in the foods that we can eat locally,” said Reiser.

In addition to the planting, students and community attendees also took part in yard games, arts and crafts.

