Rain showers return late Sunday and may morph towards a mix next weekend

WEATHER STORY: High air pressure on Sunday had only enough power to keep things dry but not enough to make it sunny. Sun will become a rare commodity in the week ahead as a line of lows arrives as early as Sunday night. Rain chances will be light but persistent from then through Thursday. Temps will drop enough next Friday and Saturday to give us snow showers. The latest model data, though, shows not much more than a dusting trying to stick.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will stay cloudy and a rain chance will return. The overnight low will run 40-45. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The still cloudy sky will continue to provide 60% rain shower chances in the morning. The afternoon may be cloudy but dry. The afternoon high will be near 55. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be cloudy yet again. The rain chance will be 70%. The morning low will be 45. The afternoon high will be 55. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

Several days of rain chances may yield only small accumulations through Thursday. (KBJR)

COMING UP NEXT WEEK: Rain showers will be possible through Thursday. Friday and Saturday, temperatures may be cool enough for a rain and snow mix. The latest model indicates less than an inch around the entire region. Please check back here frequently as we track the approaching system.

As temps go down this week, light snow chances go up. (KBJR)

