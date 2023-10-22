Rain showers return late Sunday and may morph towards a mix next weekend

Our first snow of the season may only be a dusting next weekend according to Sunday's forecast...
Our first snow of the season may only be a dusting next weekend according to Sunday's forecast models(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: High air pressure on Sunday had only enough power to keep things dry but not enough to make it sunny. Sun will become a rare commodity in the week ahead as a line of lows arrives as early as Sunday night. Rain chances will be light but persistent from then through Thursday. Temps will drop enough next Friday and Saturday to give us snow showers. The latest model data, though, shows not much more than a dusting trying to stick.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will stay cloudy and a rain chance will return. The overnight low will run 40-45. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The still cloudy sky will continue to provide 60% rain shower chances in the morning. The afternoon may be cloudy but dry. The afternoon high will be near 55. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: It will be cloudy yet again. The rain chance will be 70%. The morning low will be 45. The afternoon high will be 55. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

Several days of rain chances may yield only small accumulations through Thursday.
Several days of rain chances may yield only small accumulations through Thursday.(KBJR)

COMING UP NEXT WEEK: Rain showers will be possible through Thursday. Friday and Saturday, temperatures may be cool enough for a rain and snow mix. The latest model indicates less than an inch around the entire region. Please check back here frequently as we track the approaching system.

As temps go down this week, light snow chances go up.
As temps go down this week, light snow chances go up.(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.
9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship
One person dead, five injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
One person dead, four injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
Image courtesy MGN
Man arrested for trafficking meth to northern Minnesota, 2 pounds seized
The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation.
Iron River resort brings healing to Purple Heart recipient
Plans to revitalize the Ainsworth Site.
Company behind Grand Rapids cannabis facility shares future plans

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Sunday may be cloudy but dry as high and low pressure split the difference over our region.
Temperatures slide this week to set us up for rain/snow mix next weekend
One person dead, five injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
One person dead, four injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
UMD students and Sustainability Office plant a thousand garlic bulbs