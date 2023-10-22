Patty Wetterling to stop in Duluth for book signing Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Just days after releasing her memoir, Dear Jacob: A Mother’s Journey of Hope, Patty Wetterling will hold a book signing event in Duluth.

Wetterling will be at the Bookstore at Fitger’s on Tuesday, October 24 starting at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, October 22, 1989, Wetterling’s eleven year old son Jacob was riding his bike home with his brother and best friend when they were stopped by a man holding a gun.

The man, later identified as Danny Heinrich, let two of the three boys go but left with Jacob in the back of his car.

The abduction of Jacob Wetterling is burned into the memories of many Minnesotans.

Patty Wetterling went on to be the face of the family’s tragedy as well as an advocate for missing children, while the world wondered what happened to Jacob.

Wetterling will be joined by Joy Baker, a crime blogger who has been credited by Patty as helping solve the case.

