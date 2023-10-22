One person dead, four injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday

WUORI TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person died and five others suffered non life-threatening injures in a vehicle crash Saturday night near Wuori Township.

According to authorities, a was a vehicle blocking all lanes of Highway 169 with traffic backed up.

A Dodge Ram 1500 was stopped in the lane waiting to continue northbound when a Chevrolet Impala struck the Ram from behind.

Police believe the person who died may have not been wearing a seatbelt.

According to the incident report, alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.