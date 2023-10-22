One person dead, four injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday

One person dead, five injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
By Robb Coles
Oct. 22, 2023
WUORI TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person died and five others suffered non life-threatening injures in a vehicle crash Saturday night near Wuori Township.

According to authorities, a was a vehicle blocking all lanes of Highway 169 with traffic backed up.

A Dodge Ram 1500 was stopped in the lane waiting to continue northbound when a Chevrolet Impala struck the Ram from behind.

Police believe the person who died may have not been wearing a seatbelt.

According to the incident report, alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

