Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash

A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – A Tennessee man has been found alive after surviving a motorcycle crash and spending three days down an embankment.

Loved ones and family of Taylor Boyle reported him missing a week ago in Knox County. They even started monitoring his bank accounts and social media for any signs.

Groups of friends started searching for him.

One group, searching at night, found his motorcycle when it reflected off their flashlights.

They also found Boyle, still alive.

Friends said Boyle took a pretty hard hit to his head and dislocated his elbow. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.
9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship
One person dead, five injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
One person dead, four injured in vehicle crash near Wuori Saturday
Image courtesy MGN
Man arrested for trafficking meth to northern Minnesota, 2 pounds seized
The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation.
Iron River resort brings healing to Purple Heart recipient
Plans to revitalize the Ainsworth Site.
Company behind Grand Rapids cannabis facility shares future plans

Latest News

Jacob Wetterling was 11 years old when he was abducted in St. Joseph, MN in 1989. (Source:...
Patty Wetterling to stop in Duluth for book signing Tuesday
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
No evidence of hate crime, police say as slain Detroit synagogue president mourned as devoted leader
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks a tightrope with his support for Israel as his party’s left urges restraint