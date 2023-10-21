Showers this weekend may become flurries next weekend

Sunday may be cloudy but dry as high and low pressure split the difference over our region.
Sunday may be cloudy but dry as high and low pressure split the difference over our region.
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER STORY: Through late Saturday night, a low pressure system will keep clouds and shower chances going region-wide. Advancing weak high pressure on Sunday will have enough power to keep things dry but not enough to make it sunny. The day should be mostly cloudy and Sunday night, another shower chance returns. This weekend features near normal temperatures but as the week goes on, temps will drop enough that next Friday and early Saturday morning could get some snow showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky will be cloudy and a 30% chance for showers could last towards midnight. The morning low temp will be near 40. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will stay cloudy with only a few peeks of sun as high pressure grazes us behind a departing low and between an advancing low. The advancing low may bring back showers Sunday evening. The Sunday high will run 50-55. The wind will be SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The still cloudy sky will continue to provide 30% rain shower chances. The morning low will be 43. The afternoon high will be 55. The wind will be S 10-20 mph.

COMING UP NEXT WEEK: Rain showers will be possible Monday to Thursday. Friday into Saturday morning, temperatures may be cool enough for a rain and snow mix. Folks in WI and the U.P. may be off the hook for snow but the latest model indicates Minnesota from Duluth to the Canadian border could get an inch. Odds are good, though, that any accumulation will melt rapidly with high temps still going towards 40.

The week ahead could cool enough to change showers to flurries.
The week ahead could cool enough to change showers to flurries.

