No. 2 NHS defeats Elk Mound 44-12 to move onto second round of WIAA playoffs

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - After an 8-1 season the Northwestern Tigers went into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAA) as the second-ranked team.

With the ranking, the Tigers were slated to face off against No. 7 Elk Mound at home and after a 14-0 first half they were able to pull away and defeat the Mounders 44-12.

The Tigers will be back home again at 7 p.m. next Friday when they face Stanley-Boyd in a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff matchup that the Tigers won 38-13.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Man arrested for trafficking meth to northern Minnesota, 2 pounds seized
Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.
9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship

Latest News

No. 10 UMD volleyball upset by Minnesota State University
Northwestern Football wins over Elk Mound in first round of WIAA division 5 playoffs
UMD men's Hockey huddles up during game against Bemidji State.
No. 14 UMD shuts out Bemidji State, winning 4-0 with multiple power play goals
UMD defeats Bemidji State in first game of home and home series