No. 2 NHS defeats Elk Mound 44-12 to move onto second round of WIAA playoffs

MAPLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - After an 8-1 season the Northwestern Tigers went into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAA) as the second-ranked team.

With the ranking, the Tigers were slated to face off against No. 7 Elk Mound at home and after a 14-0 first half they were able to pull away and defeat the Mounders 44-12.

The Tigers will be back home again at 7 p.m. next Friday when they face Stanley-Boyd in a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff matchup that the Tigers won 38-13.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.