No. 14 UMD shuts out Bemidji State, winning 4-0 with multiple power play goals

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team started off early after a couple of Bemidji State (BSU) penalties allowed the Bulldogs to rattle off three first-period goals on their way to the 4-0 win.

Freshman Matthew Perkins started the scoring three minutes in for his first collegiate goal in a Bulldog jersey, receiving assists from Blake Biondi and Aaron Pionk on the power play.

Just after the ten-minute mark, BSU was given a five-minute boarding penalty and UMD took advantage with junior Luke Bast and freshman Pionk scoring a pair of goals off assists from Perkins and Biondi during the power play.

The Bulldogs and Beavers would stay quiet for the second period and most of the third before sophomore Cole Spicer scored the final goal off assists from Quinn Olson and Luke Loheit.

UMD’s senior goalie Zach Stejskal picks up his first official win of the season on the shutout performance. This marks Stejskal’s first career shutout at UMD.

The Bulldogs hit the road for the series finale on Saturday night in Bemidji. The puck drops at 6 p.m.

