No. 10 UMD volleyball upset by Minnesota State at home

UMD Volleyball huddles up during Minnesota State match.
UMD Volleyball huddles up during Minnesota State match.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota State University (MSU), Mankato visited the Bulldogs in Romano Gymnasium and handed them their sixth loss of the season.

The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team started out strong winning the first set 25-23.

MSU would flip the switch to win the next three sets, putting them one game over an even record at 10-9.

UMD is back at home on Saturday when they welcome No. 2 Concordia St. Paul for their annual “Pink Game” that will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

