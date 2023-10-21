No. 10 UMD volleyball falls to No. 2 Concordia St. Paul at home

UMD Volleyball celebrates during Pink Day matchup against Concordia St. Paul.
UMD Volleyball celebrates during Pink Day matchup against Concordia St. Paul.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 21, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a battle of top-ten Division II teams the University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team hosted second-ranked Concordia St. Paul (CSP) in the Romano Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs gave the Golden Bears a tough battle in the first set but CSP would come out on top 26-24.

The next two sets would go to CSP by a combined 13 points as UMD couldn’t avoid the sweep with the Golden Bears’ 25-20 and 25-17 in sets two and three.

UMD will be back in the middle of the week with a Wednesday evening game against Winona State at 6 p.m. in Winona.

