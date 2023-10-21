No. 10 UMD volleyball falls to No. 2 Concordia St. Paul at home

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a battle of top-ten Division II teams the University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team hosted second-ranked Concordia St. Paul (CSP) in the Romano Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Bulldogs gave the Golden Bears a tough battle in the first set but CSP would come out on top 26-24.

The next two sets would go to CSP by a combined 13 points as UMD couldn’t avoid the sweep with the Golden Bears’ 25-20 and 25-17 in sets two and three.

UMD will be back in the middle of the week with a Wednesday evening game against Winona State at 6 p.m. in Winona.

