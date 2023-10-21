Iron River resort brings healing to Purple Heart recipient

IRON RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A resort in the Northland welcomed Purple Heart veterans from all over the country, this weekend, to spend time out in nature and with each other.

When enlisting in the military, no one plans to go home with a Purple Heart decoration.

“We were on our way back from an overnight patrol, and I ended up stepping on a pressure plate IED,” said Shaun Tichenor, who served in the 10th Mountain Division Army. “I hurt my leg pretty bad, they tried to save it, and it ended up having to have it amputated,” said Tichenor.

Tichenor, like most Purple Heart recipients, need a space with people who understand what they have gone through, without judgement or pity. That’s what encouraged him to go to the Busky Bay Resort in Iron River, which was hosting their 11th Annual Bayfield Cast & Blast.

“We have all the resources in the world up here, so we are utilizing it,” said Chris Diesing, the owner of Busky Bay Resort.

Diesing is partners with The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, which works with the nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing outdoor sporting activities as a way to recognize and honor their sacrifice.

Diesing, along with the community, volunteering their time to provide Purple Heart veterans an escape and sense of brotherhood.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Tichenor.

Tichenor, alongside the other veterans, using the weekend long trip to fish, hunt, and give each other a little grief, while showing their thanks to the people that made it possible.

“It’s kind of hard because we don’t like to be in the spotlight, but at the same time it’s a good feeling that so many people care enough to do something like this for us,” said Tichenor.

Diesing has raised $50,000 for the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, over 11-years.

