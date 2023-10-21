Iron River resort brings healing to Purple Heart recipient

By Cara Kopp
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A resort in the Northland welcomed Purple Heart veterans from all over the country, this weekend, to spend time out in nature and with each other.

When enlisting in the military, no one plans to go home with a Purple Heart decoration.

“We were on our way back from an overnight patrol, and I ended up stepping on a pressure plate IED,” said Shaun Tichenor, who served in the 10th Mountain Division Army. “I hurt my leg pretty bad, they tried to save it, and it ended up having to have it amputated,” said Tichenor.

Tichenor, like most Purple Heart recipients, need a space with people who understand what they have gone through, without judgement or pity. That’s what encouraged him to go to the Busky Bay Resort in Iron River, which was hosting their 11th Annual Bayfield Cast & Blast.

“We have all the resources in the world up here, so we are utilizing it,” said Chris Diesing, the owner of Busky Bay Resort.

Diesing is partners with The Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, which works with the nation’s combat-wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing outdoor sporting activities as a way to recognize and honor their sacrifice.

Diesing, along with the community, volunteering their time to provide Purple Heart veterans an escape and sense of brotherhood.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Tichenor.

Tichenor, alongside the other veterans, using the weekend long trip to fish, hunt, and give each other a little grief, while showing their thanks to the people that made it possible.

“It’s kind of hard because we don’t like to be in the spotlight, but at the same time it’s a good feeling that so many people care enough to do something like this for us,” said Tichenor.

Diesing has raised $50,000 for the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation, over 11-years.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Man arrested for trafficking meth to northern Minnesota, 2 pounds seized
Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.
9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship

Latest News

Iron River resort brings healing to veterans
9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.
9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship
Virginia City Council sets preliminary 2024 tax levy at 2 percent
Trail by Trail: Iron Range, Superior National Forest, Cable