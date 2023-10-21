Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College hosts annual pumpkin run

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) -Halloween is just right around the corner and one college wants the start the holiday off with a run!

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College hosted their annual Pumpkin Run and Walk Saturday.

Taylor Warnes, with the FDLTCC has been planning the event and brings a new addition to the event.

“So this is our 18th annual Pumpkin Run and Walk.” said Warnes. “So, we’ve been doing the 5k for 18 years now and this is our first time doing the Ring Road Fun Run.”

Warnes is excited to bring people together for such an event to enjoy the fall weather just in time for Halloween.

“It’s the Northland’s oldest Halloween themed race. So were excited to bring people from all over the region here for this really fun event. That’s great for everybody.” said Warnes.

Although it rained earlier in the day, it didn’t stop Scott Behling from crossing the finish line and making first place.

“I like to do it every year, usually have some friends do it with me. My buddy was second place and we kind of ran together for a bit and it was fun.” Behling said.

Many of the racers dressed up in costume to fit the Halloween theme.

Racers like Roger Smith who was able to spend some quality time with his family.

“Last year we watched from the sidelines. One of us was hurt so this is our first year participating.”

Prizes were given to the winners of the race as well as best costumes.

