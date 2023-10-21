9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship

9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.
9-year-old falls into water near William A. Irvin while waiting in line for Haunted Ship.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 9-year-old girl is recovering after falling in the water next to the William A. Irvin.

The incident happened around 8:45 Friday night during the Haunted Ship tours in Canal Park.

According to police, the girl was standing in line with her parents for the Haunted Ship when she somehow fell into the water.

Other people in line for the tour were able to quickly pull her out of the water.

Emergency crews were called as she was very cold and shaking, but she is expected to be okay.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Man arrested for trafficking meth to northern Minnesota, 2 pounds seized
Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Steve Hanke appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Walz appoints new judge for vacant Sixth Judicial District

Latest News

Virginia City Council sets preliminary 2024 tax levy at 2 percent
Trail by Trail: Iron Range, Superior National Forest, Cable
Virginia mayor explains 21% preliminary tax levy decision
Virginia mayor explains 21% preliminary tax levy decision
Emmer
Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer “making calls” in pursuit of nomination for House speaker