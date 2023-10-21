9-year-old girl falls into water at Haunted Ship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 9-year-old girl is recovering after falling in the water next to the William A. Irvin.

The incident happened around 8:45 Friday night during the Haunted Ship tours in Canal Park.

According to police, the girl was standing in line with her parents for the Haunted Ship when she somehow fell into the water.

Other people in line for the tour were able to quickly pull her out of the water.

Emergency crews were called as she was very cold and shaking, but she is expected to be okay.

