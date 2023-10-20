Virginia mayor explains 21% preliminary tax levy decision

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A recent marathon Virginia City Council meeting resulted in a 21 percent preliminary tax levy.

However, according to Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., the key word is preliminary.

“We try to pare that down until you have a palatable opportunity to discuss at the council level, whatever that preliminary level is going to be,” Cuffe said.

He believes the final rate will be around 15 percent, up from the current rate of 4.5 percent.

According to Cuffe, a combination of increased labor and employee benefit costs, plus city facilities like Miners Memorial Building and Iron Trail Motors Event Center operating at a loss, are contributing to the spike.

The new rate will allow the city to stop borrowing from its reserves, something Cuffe said has been common practice for years.

“If your budget wasn’t balanced at the end of the year, and we didn’t have money to pay, any deficit was from the general fund. We’d have to pay it out of our reserves,” Cuffe said.

Cuffe is hoping the city can stop borrowing from its reserves to keep a balanced budget.

Some of the ways the city plans to reduce expenses include a hiring freeze for police and fire departments.

“Doing this budget exercise has proven that this is the model that we should be using in the years to come,” Cuffe said.

Virginia hasn’t seen double digits for its tax levy since 2017, when it was 14 percent.

The council has until the end of this year to set the final budget.

