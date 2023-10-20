Trail by Trail: Iron Range, Superior National Forest, Cable

Iron Range- The IRRRB approved over $1,000,000 in trail grant money. The City of Chisholm received $500,000 to create a master plan for the future expansion of Redhead Mountain Bike Park and the Chisholm connectivity plan. That connectivity plan will include bike lanes in town and other amenities. The goal is to establish Chisholm as a “bike town”. The City of Virginia was awarded $250,000 to re-route a floating trail on Silver Lake, which is the last piece needed to finish the trail. Money was also awarded to the Iron Range Tourism Bureau to fund the Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force Small Trail Projects grant program.

Superior National Forest- The USDA Forest Service, Superior National Forest and Forest Supervisor are hosting five open houses over the next few months. All are invited to attend. Attendees will get to meet staff, learn about careers and engage with managers to learn about future projects. A meeting will be held at each ranger district. The first is Tuesday, October 24 at the Laurentian District Office from 4-6 p.m. The other dates are: Thursday, November 9 in Duluth, Tuesday, December 5 in Cook, Thursday, December 7 in Ely and a 2024 date in Tower still to be determined.

Cable, WI- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is hosting its final Trail Work Day of the season. On Saturday, October 21 volunteers are welcome at the Hayward Hospital Trails Water’s Edge Trailhead. Work starts at 8 a.m. and no experience is needed. Trained CAMBA volunteers on hand to help those who are newer to trail maintenance. Additionally, public input is currently being taken on the CAMBA Master Plan ahead of next season.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.