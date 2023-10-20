Superior, Eau Claire face-off in Division 1 volleyball regionals

Superior, Eau Claire face-off in Division 1 volleyball regionals
By Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - In Wisconsin, 8th-seeded Superior hosted 9th-seed New Richmond in the first round of the Division 1 regionals.

The Spartans pulled off a 3-2 win at home, meaning they’ll advance to the D1 regional final.

The Spartans will travel to the top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial High School on Saturday, October 21.

FINAL SCORE: Spartans 3 Tigers 2

