Some spooky Northland events to check out this Halloween season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Halloween in the Northland is in full swing, and there are several spooky and not-so-scary events all across the region.

The “King of Halloween,” Matt Rasmussen, has put together a list of the ten most fun events to celebrate the October holiday.

Rasmussen is also a morning director at Northern News Now, working on Northern News Now Today.

The family-friendly events include a ball, annual traditions, and lots of candy.

Ghoulwill Ball at the DECC Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Purchase tickets here

Boo at the Zoo Saturday, October 21, and October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets online or at the door.

Haunted History at The Depot October 21, 27, 28, and 31 at various times. Purchase tickets here

Superior Spooktacular Parade October 28 starting at 2 p.m. More information about the parade here

Trick or Treat with the Ghostbusters Various locations on October 31 starting at 3 p.m.



If you are looking for more of a fright, there are plenty of places to scream across the Northland.

Haunted Ship October 20 to 31, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Purchase tickets online

Haunted Shack October 20 through October 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can find more information and tickets here

Haunted Forest October 20 through October 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here

Hellwig Hollow October 20 through October 28 from 7 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. More information here

The Massacre on Hammond October 27 through October 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. More information on their Facebook page here



Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.