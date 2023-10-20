Some spooky Northland events to check out this Halloween season

Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin opens Thursday.
Haunted Ship at the William A. Irvin opens Thursday.(Northern News Now)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Halloween in the Northland is in full swing, and there are several spooky and not-so-scary events all across the region.

The “King of Halloween,” Matt Rasmussen, has put together a list of the ten most fun events to celebrate the October holiday.

Rasmussen is also a morning director at Northern News Now, working on Northern News Now Today.

The family-friendly events include a ball, annual traditions, and lots of candy.

  • Ghoulwill Ball at the DECC
    • Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Purchase tickets here.
  • Boo at the Zoo
    • Saturday, October 21, and October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Purchase tickets online or at the door.
  • Haunted History at The Depot
    • October 21, 27, 28, and 31 at various times.
    • Purchase tickets here.
  • Superior Spooktacular Parade
    • October 28 starting at 2 p.m.
    • More information about the parade here.
  • Trick or Treat with the Ghostbusters
    • Various locations on October 31 starting at 3 p.m.

If you are looking for more of a fright, there are plenty of places to scream across the Northland.

  • Haunted Ship
    • October 20 to 31, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Purchase tickets online.
  • Haunted Shack
    • October 20 through October 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • You can find more information and tickets here.
  • Haunted Forest
    • October 20 through October 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Find more information here.
  • Hellwig Hollow
    • October 20 through October 28 from 7 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.
    • More information here.
  • The Massacre on Hammond
    • October 27 through October 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • More information on their Facebook page here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Plans to revitalize the Ainsworth Site.
Company behind Grand Rapids cannabis facility shares future plans
Steve Hanke appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Walz appoints new judge for vacant Sixth Judicial District

Latest News

Miller family embraces spirit of Halloween.
Haunted Hawthorne: Cloquet family wants to scare you this Halloween
The shelter will be open beginning in November.
Harbor House opens new homeless shelter in Superior
The Red Cliff Tribal Farm is hosting a community event on Friday, October 20.
City by City: Moose Lake, Red Cliff, St. Louis County
MMIR Injustice Report
New report highlights injustices in handling missing Indigenous People cases in Minnesota