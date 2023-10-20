Some showers tonight before drying out Saturday into Sunday

FRIDAY: Today will feature some clouds to start with some clearing around noon, before clouds fill back in later in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers. The high will be seasonable at 55 degrees and winds will be light out of the SW at 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT: Showers arrive this evening from NW to SE with on and off showers throughout the night with a lull in precipitation later in the night.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will see some AM showers particularly in the arrowhead of Minnesota, with a 30% chance in the Twin Ports. Clouds will linger after showers dissipate by the afternoon and the high will be 51 degrees with winds out of the NW at 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the S at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures will be seasonable at 5-10 MPH.

