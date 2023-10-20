Showers and seasonable temps will be with us for the weekend

Rain showers may be with us through late Saturday night
Rain showers may be with us through late Saturday night(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson and Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRIDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: A weak area of low pressure will bring a chance for scattered rain showers later this evening into early Saturday with lows falling into the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

Rain showers and a cloudier sky will be with Minnesota on Saturday
Rain showers and a cloudier sky will be with Minnesota on Saturday(KBJR)

SATURDAY: A chance for scattered rain showers continues into our Saturday, especially for the Arrowhead of MN and the South Shore of WI. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Wisconsin and the U.P. get a 30% chance for showers on Saturday
Wisconsin and the U.P. get a 30% chance for showers on Saturday(KBJR)

SUNDAY: High pressure will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s for most locations. A couple showers will be possible late Sunday into early Monday morning.

MONDAY: We kick off the day with an early chance for a rain shower. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees.

The week ahead will be fairly close to normal for temps with several shower chances
The week ahead will be fairly close to normal for temps with several shower chances(KBJR)

