Man arrested for trafficking meth to northern Minnesota, 2 pounds seized

AITKIN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking meth to northern Minnesota.

A 44-year-old man from Sauk Centre, Minnesota is being held in the Aitkin County Jail on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree sales of a controlled substance.

According to authorities, on Tuesday the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) executed a search warrant in the town of Aitkin pertaining to the trafficking of meth.

During the investigation, AIM VCET identified the Sauk Centre man as a source of meth to several northern Minnesota counties including Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis.

Authorities say during the search over two pounds of meth were seized.

In addition, authorities found $7,000 in cash.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

If you live in the three-county coverage area and have concerns or information regarding ongoing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes, you can contact their local dispatch centers or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.

