Haunted Hawthorne: Cloquet family wants to scare you this Halloween

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Spooky season has taken over the Northland, but nowhere more so than one family’s backyard.

While most families hand out candy to celebrate Halloween, the Miller family of Cloquet grew bored of those traditions.

“I was handing out candy and a lot of people were coming in with like, pillowcases,” said Glenda Miller, the owner of Haunted Hawthorne. “I was like, I’m sick of this.”

It was then, nine-years-ago, Glenda decided to decorate her garage with strobe lights and scary dolls.

“Well, this one girl came through, looked at it, turned around, and started crying. Her dad was laughing as she was trying to beat down my door,” said Glenda.

Glenda then decided to go above and beyond.

Over the years, expanding her scary decor into a maze that covers the entirety of her backyard, called the Haunted Hawthorne.

“The progression of it is just really awesome to see,” said Brittany Miller, Glenda’s daughter.

With the help of the whole Miller family, and community donations, the Haunted Hawthorne grew into a popular scare-destination that sees 200 people a weekend.

“To see that the donations from the community that have been coming here, and people absolutely loving it for years, goes to our heart,” said Brittany.

A scary tradition, fueled by the Miller family’s love of Halloween, that brings the true spirit of the holiday to the Northland.

“It’s my Christmas, I love it. I could do Halloween all year round,” said Glenda.

Haunted Hawthorne is open this weekend and next weekend, from seven to 10 p.m.

It’s free to the public, but donations are appreciated.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.