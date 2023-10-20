Harbor House opens new homeless shelter in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Twin Ports has a new place to help people experiencing homelessness.

Harbor House will open a new location in November. According to Executive Director Krystal Brandstatter, the house will offer many resources for their new tenants.

“Harbor House provides case management, meaning that we help them with budgeting,” Brandstatter said. “We help them get insurance if they don’t have that. Find employment or some sort of assistance so that they have money to get an apartment.”

Harbor House has been a long-awaited plan for Brandstatter and her team.

“In a matter of months we’ve written a grant. We’ve gone to city council, spoke at council, and it was approved by everyone,” Brandstatter said. “Within a couple of weeks, we were able to get the funds to purchase this property.”

Harbor House hopes to become a safe haven for families and others in need.

Brandstatter and her team believe helping the homeless calls for everyone in the community. “It’s not just a one-person thing it takes a whole community to help people get to where they need to be.”

Harbor House is currently looking for volunteers.

