Wednesday Night Lights: Week 8 Highlights and Scores from around Minnesota

By Daniel Chiarelli, Alexis Bass and Alexis Beckett
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Pine City 0, Esko 61 (F)

Denfeld 31, Hermantown 29 (F)

Mora 47, Proctor 14 (F)

North Branch 44, Cloquet 7(F)

Two Harbors 49, Hibbing 3 (F)

International Falls 29, Rush City 26 (F)

Grand Rapids 20, Pequot Lakes 31 (F)

Mesabi East 30, Aitkin 6 (F)

