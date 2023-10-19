Wednesday Night Lights: Week 8 Highlights and Scores from around Minnesota
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the MSHSL high school football season:
Pine City 0, Esko 61 (F)
Denfeld 31, Hermantown 29 (F)
Mora 47, Proctor 14 (F)
North Branch 44, Cloquet 7(F)
Two Harbors 49, Hibbing 3 (F)
International Falls 29, Rush City 26 (F)
Grand Rapids 20, Pequot Lakes 31 (F)
Mesabi East 30, Aitkin 6 (F)
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.