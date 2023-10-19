Wednesday Night Lights Plays of the Night
Check out the top plays from Wednesday night’s action under the lights!
Published: Oct. 18, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -After a great week of high school football across Minnesota, here are our plays of the night!
Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Hermantown LB Connor Fure’s Pick-6 TD
Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Esko’s WR Sam Haugen Shake And Bake TD
