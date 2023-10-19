Webb Space Telescope discovers jet stream on Jupiter

NASA said a 3,000 mile long jet stream has been discovered on Jupiter. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA has discovered a new, never-before-seen feature of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured an image revealing a jet stream on Jupiter.

Researchers said the narrow jet stream appears to be traveling at about 320 miles per hour, which is about twice the strength of a category 5 hurricane.

According to NASA, the jet stream spans more than 3,000 miles and is located about 25 miles above the clouds in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere.

The picture was actually taken in July last year, but scientists recently used data from the telescope to discover the jet stream.

More information on this latest discovery can be found in the latest edition of Nature Astronomy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Northern News Now’s Duluth Mayoral Debate
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Madeline Manion
Duluth figure skater competing to enter U.S. Figure Skating Development Camp

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol is photographed, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich.
Michigan Republican charged in false elector plot agrees to cooperation deal
A woman said a man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering –...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Terry Martin, the man charged with stealing Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers from a Grand...
Sentencing date set for man who stole Judy Garland’s ruby slippers
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but there’s no plan for next action