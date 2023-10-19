St. Scholastica and Essentia Health announce new partnership

Leaders of Essentia Health and Saint Scholastica create partnership for new endowment program.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two major organizations in Duluth have come together to create a partnership in hopes of improving education and healthcare in the Twin Ports.

Essentia Health will be funding an endowment program at the College of Saint Scholastica’s School of Health Professions.

According to leaders of the organizations, the program will help streamline the path from classroom learning at the school to clinical learning at the hospital.

Essentia Health’s CEO Dr. David Herman said the main goal of the collaboration is to create a pipeline and encourage medical students to continue to work in the Northland after college.

”We know if they can experience the richest of the experience at St. Scholastica and experience that clinical experience at Essentia and other places around northern Minnesota and the Arrowhead region, that they are much more likely to make their homes here, practice here, and raise their families here,” said Herman.

The partnership includes a $1.2 million gift that will be used to help fund the endowment program.

