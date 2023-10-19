Some rain chances the next few days before drying out Sunday

THURSDAY: Today will see some morning rain showers followed by some clearing in the afternoon and evening time. Winds pick up to 10-15 MPH out of the NW by the end of the day with a high of 54 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start will see clouds fill throughout the day with some rain showers in the afternoon and evening time. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 MPH and rain will total around a quarter of an inch. The high will be 55 degrees with area’s south and west of the Twin Ports seeing temperatures near 60.

SATURDAY: Besides a stray shower or two in the morning Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and a NW breeze at 10-15 MPH. It will be a bit cooler with a high of 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunday will see dry conditions and a high of 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Monday will also be dry and mild with a high of 56 degrees.

