Some rain chances the next few days before drying out Sunday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Today will see some morning rain showers followed by some clearing in the afternoon and evening time. Winds pick up to 10-15 MPH out of the NW by the end of the day with a high of 54 degrees.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start will see clouds fill throughout the day with some rain showers in the afternoon and evening time. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 MPH and rain will total around a quarter of an inch. The high will be 55 degrees with area’s south and west of the Twin Ports seeing temperatures near 60.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Besides a stray shower or two in the morning Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies and a NW breeze at 10-15 MPH.  It will be a bit cooler with a high of 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunday will see dry conditions and a high of 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Monday will also be dry and mild with a high of 56 degrees.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi truck on Highway 53
2 semi trucks collide, causes Highway 53 closure
Luis and Manuel Garcia Salas, both killed in a shooting in Ashland Saturday morning.
Family speaking out after loved ones killed in Ashland shooting
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Duluth mayoral election candidates Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
Northern News Now’s Duluth Mayoral Debate
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s finds new owners, will not close

Latest News

Weather recordings - daily 4pm
OCTOBER 18, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Rain chances linger through end of week
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am 10-18-23
Northern News Now 6:30am-7:00am 10-18-23
Northern News Now
Rain today and into tomorrow morning